How to complete Rescue missions in Rainbow Six Extraction

Rescue missions are one of the many jobs you will undertake in Rainbow Six Extraction. Each mission type is unique and has you perform certain objectives to complete it. Rescue missions will have you rescue an individual who has been left behind. Here is how you complete Rescue missions in Rainbow Six Extraction.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start a Rescue mission, you will be told that an individual needs your help. It is up to you to find them and escort them back to the extraction point. This is easier said than done, thanks to all the Archaeans lurking about. You will not be directed to where the individual is. Search the area to locate them. Once you find them, you will need to deal with any enemies around their position (usually quite a few).

After the enemies are cleared out, walk up to the person and interact with them to escort them to the extraction zone. This will often alert surrounding enemies to your position. Make sure to take out any enemies along the way to extraction since they can kill the person you are escorting, causing you to fail the mission. Once you are at the extraction point, interact with the pod to extract the individual that you escorted.