How to complete Setting Up the Icepeak Camp request guide – Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The many requests you need to complete in Pokémon Legends: Arceus give you access to items and Pokémon encounters. You’ll also find that they unlock additional Base Camps for you in new locations. For example, when you reach Alabaster Icelands, you’ll want to work on Setting Up the Icepeak Camp and to do this, you need to find Craig. In this guide, share how to complete the Setting Up the Icepeak Camp request in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You’ll need to search the Alabaster Icelands to find Craig for Brice. He’s gotten lost. You can find Craig not too far off from where Brice is. You’ll have to cross the river and head to the northwest area of Alabaster Icelands, specifically to the east of the Pearl Settlement. There, you’ll find Craig standing next to a tree, and you can speak with him, so Brice and he can meet back up together.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you find Craig, you’ll need to head back to Brice. Thankfully, there’s a waypoint indicating Brice’s position across the river, making your job much easier. When you arrive, you’ll enter a cutscene and add a new Base Camp to the Alabaster Icelands, completing the request.