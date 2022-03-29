Advancing science is always a well-worth adventure for you to pursue, and there are multiple goblins in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands that need your help. Nicolas will need your assistance with advancing his avenues of science in the Alchemy: Precious Metals side quest. Here’s what you need to know about how to complete the Alchemy: Precious Metals side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

You can find this quest while exploring the overworld outside of Brighthoof.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After accepting the quest, you’ll need to help Nicolas by mining lead ore so he can create another cauldron. His was destroyed when attempting to rush through some experiments. You can find lead iron close to Mount Craw, which requires you to complete the Working Blueprint quest to create a bridge and cross it.

Once on the mountain, you’ll need to smash the various lead ore deposits that you can find on the mountain. These ore deposits will look like small rocks with orange rocks sticking out of them. Approach each of these rocks to smash them, and collect 10 deposits for Nicolas.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon smashing all 10 lead deposits, return to Nicolas and turn them in to him. You’ll receive your payment from him after doing so, and you’ll be finished with the quest.