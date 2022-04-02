How to complete the Alchemy: To Block the Sun side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Orson is tired of the sun’s rays harming his fair skin. Why should he have to live with getting sunburned? He is on a quest to create a paste that can prevent burns from the sun. It may be a crazy idea but you need to help him out with it. The quest for the perfect tan lines awaits. Here is how you complete the Alchemy: To Block the Sun side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will be able to obtain this quest after completing the Son of a Witch quest in Karnok’s Wall. This will allow you to access the final section of the Overworld. Once you leave Karnok’s Wall, head to the left and cross the desert to find Orson near Sunfang Oasis and a dungeon. Speak with him to obtain the quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking to Orson, travel to the other side of the desert to a cactus sticking up out of the valley. When you reach it, a cyclops will appear. Walk into it to start an encounter. During the encounter, you will be fighting a lot of undead and cyclops. You will want to bring weapons that deal fire and ice damage to deal with the two enemy types. Once the encounter is over, head back to the Overworld and pick up the cactus. Return to Orson with the cactus and he will craft his lotion. At last, his creation is completed. He can now achieve the perfect tan. This will end the quest and you will be rewarded with a lot of gold for your efforts.