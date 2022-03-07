How to complete the First to Fly errand in Horizon Forbidden West

Overriding and flying on the back of a Sunwing in Horizon Forbidden West gives you the ability to reach many areas much faster than you usually would be able to. That being said, there are not many areas in the open world map that you can only reach from flying. One of those few spots is available in the errand First to Fly. Here is how to complete it.

Before you can get this errand, you will need to have completed the main quest, The Broken Sky. After that, travel to The Bulwark and talk to Kettah and Serivva, who will tell you about a warrior who was carried off by a Stormbird. Aloy says she will go retrieve her armor.

Unfortunately, the only way to get to the top of the mountain where the armor is is to ride a Sunwing to the top. You need to search for and find the four pieces scattered in the snow when you get there.

Tap R3 to activate your focus to put out a pulse and be on the lookout for any purple items. Outside of the valuables chests, you will find the armor pieces. Three pieces can be found in the snow. The first is near the ledge at the southwest corner of the search zone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next one is on top of the nearby rocks closer towards the middle.

The last one is near the ledge towards the middle of the zone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you pick up one of the armor pieces, the Stormbird that killed the hunter will appear and attack you. After you kill it, check its loot, and you will find the fourth piece. Return to The Bulwark to turn in the quest.