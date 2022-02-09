There’s a big event happening from February 10 to 14 to celebrate the arrival of Valentine’s Day 2022 in Pokémon Go. In it, Flabébé, Floette, and Florges will be making their debut, giving you the chance to add these Fairy-type Pokémon to your collection and use them in battles. While it is a short event, all players have the opportunity to work on the Global Valentine’s Day challenge to unlock additional rewards for everyone. In this guide, we cover how to complete the Global Valentine’s Challenge in Pokémon Go and all of the rewards you can receive for it.

The Global Valentine’s Challenge will be happening alongside the more significant event from February 9 to 15. During this challenge, all players will need to send a total of 70,000,000 gifts to their friends, which means sending more gifts to everyone on your friend’s list will be the best way to help increase this overall total. The total will be accounted for regarding all players.

When this goal is reached, all players receive a bonus of three times as much transfer candy for any Pokémon they send to Professor Willow. If you’re trying to evolve and level up your Flabébé, this bonus should make it much easier to evolve into a Florges eventually. All players can send a single gift to every player on their friend’s list. You can acquire more gifts by spinning dials at PokéStops throughout your local area.