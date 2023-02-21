The Hoenn Masterwork Research has arrived in Pokémon Go, featuring a shiny Jirachi. You can purchase this Masterwork Research from the Pokémon Go in-game store if you’d like to encounter this rare Pokémon and earn a shiny version of it. There will be multiple steps to complete this Masterwork Research, so expect to put in a reasonable amount of effort. This guide covers how to complete the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted in Pokémon Go.

All Masterwork Research: Wish Granted tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

There are going to be six steps in total for this Masterwork Research. Although there are only six steps, each task takes considerable time to complete. For example, the first three tasks for the Masterwork is to catch 385 Pokémon from the Kanto, Johto, and Hoenn regions, which means you need to encounter these Pokémon in the wild. They have random spawn chances, and a handful of them might have increased opportunities to appear during weekly events, but discovering 385 is a grueling task that could take some players several weeks to months to complete.

These are all the steps you need to complete the Masterwork Research: Wish Granted in Pokémon Go, along with their rewards.

Task 1

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Kanto region – 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Johto region – 385 XP

Catch 385 Pokémon originally discovered in the Hoenn region – 385 XP

Earn a Gold Hoenn Medal – 30 Ultra Balls

Rewards: 10 Kyogre Candies, 10 Groudon Candies, and 10 Rayquaza Candies

Task 2

Have 10 Best Buddies – 1 Poffin

Earn a heart with your Buddy 14 days in a row – 1 Poffin

Rewards: 385 XP, 3 Rare candies

This guide will be actively updated as we work through the six steps to reach the end, and encounter the shiny Jirach at the end of the journey.