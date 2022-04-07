The Sacred Textbooks side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is one of many side missions you can complete outside of the main story. If you’re eager to explore the galaxy and unlock new characters to use while playing, you’ll want to make sure you search for these quests. This guide will cover how to complete the Sacred Textbooks side quest in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Before looking for this quest, you’ll want to make sure you’ve worked your way through Episode I: The Phantom Menace, Episode IV: A New Hope, and Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, unlocking Ahch-To, Naboo, Takodana, and Yavin 4. After you’ve done that, you’ll need to complete the Locked Out puzzle and the Ancient Idols side quest in Theed. Once you’ve done that, you can find the Sacred Textbooks quest-giver in the same building as the one who gave you the Ancient Idols quest.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you head inside, accept the quest. You’ll need to find three textbooks on different worlds: Ahch-To, Naboo, and Coruscant.

Ahch-To

On Ahch-to, you’ll need to head to the south part of the map. The large tree that Luke Skywalker and Yoda destroy in Episode VIII: The Last Jedi, will have the textbook inside it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Coruscant

When you arrive at the Federal District on Coruscant, you’ll need to use the taxi service to make your way to the Jedi Temple. When you arrive, head into the temple’s Jedi Archives. Once there, you’ll find the textbook close to the back of the room.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Naboo

The final textbook is in Theed, on Naboo. You can find it inside of the building where you’ll complete the Locked Out puzzle. To complete this puzzle, you’ll need to find a password on Coruscant and then bring it back here to open the door. After you’ve opened the door, you’ll find the textbook on a desk.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After discovering the final textbook, you can return to the Scholar on Naboo to offer them over.