How to complete the Spell to Pay side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Dryxxl wants to craft the “Spell of Ultimate Flame!” If that doesn’t sound cool then we don’t know what does. Being a brave adventurer, you should help him out by getting the ingredients that he needs. Be prepared, Dryxxl promises that this quest will take you to the far reaches of the Wonderlands. Here is how you complete the Spell to Pay side quest in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You can pick this quest up in Karnok’s Wall. This area becomes available after completing the Mortal Coil quest. From the beginning of Karnok’s Wall, follow the path until you reach the Soultorn Rise. Go across the gap using the floating platform and interact with the quest banner nearby.

Meet Dryxxl

Screenshot by Gamepur

After accepting the quest, Dryxxl will contact you. Go to the right of where you picked the quest up to meet up with him. You will find Dryxxl in Wyvern’s Wail. After speaking with Dryxxl, run across the nearby bridge and grab the wyvern eggs from the nests in the area. Be careful, wyverns don’t like people taking their eggs. After gathering the eggs, meet back up with Dryxxl at the end of the wyvern area.

More ingredients

Screenshot by Gamepur

After speaking with Dryxxl again, he will raise the dead and you will need to take them out and collect their bones. After a long battle, Dryxxl will tell you that the bones aren’t good enough. You need bones from a Badass Skeleton. Use the rocks to get over to the other platform and start taking out more skeletons. Fight off the skeletons until you have the five Badass Skeleton Bones needed then return to Dryxxl who will be back where he started.

Place the reagents in the bowl next to Dryxxl and smash them. Dryxxl will perform the spell but it will turn him into a giant skeleton. Defeat the skeleton and Dryxxl will return to normal. Check on him and he will give you a spell as payment for a quest completed.