To prevent the destruction of the Hisui region, you’ll need to visit the three great lakes in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can choose to proceed to these lakes in any order you want. In this guide, we’re going to cover how to complete The Trial of Lake Verity in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

You can reach Lake Verity by heading to the Obsidian Fieldlands. You can find it on the west side of the region. You’ll need to use Braviary or Sneasler to reach the top and then make it to the island at the center. A cutscene will play out when you arrive with your chosen clan leader and Volo.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you enter the cave with your Clan Leader, you’ll face off against an Alpha Hisuian Goodra, a Steel and Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be level 58. You’ll want to use a Pokémon that can use Fighting or Ground-type moves to defeat it quickly.

After you beat Goodra, Mesprit will appear in its place, and you can approach it. You will then have to share your emotions with the Pokémon, and there are a series of questions you will need to answer. Your character can answer them honestly, and they can still proceed to the end of the quest.

Once you’ve answered all of the questions, you’ll receive Mesprit’s Plume, the first item you need to complete the red chain.