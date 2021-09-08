How to complete The Ulfberht Sword on River Rhine in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – All Captain locations

Upon defeating the Champion that wielded Lugh’s Spear on the River Erriff in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll receive a map that gives you access to a new river, the River Rhine. There, you’ll be hunting down The Ulfberht Sword, another legendary weapon that you can use in the game. You’ll need to complete the quest to earn the sword, and before you can do that, you’ll need to defeat two captains on the river to bring out the person who is using it. This guide details where to find those captains and receive the sword.

All captain locations

The captains will be hiding at military locations on the River Rhine. The first captain can be found at Fort Ehrenfels, one of the starting locations that you can raid on the River Rhine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The second captain will be at Katzenelnbogen, a settlement that you can raid close to the south portion of the River Rhine.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon defeating any of the two captains, you will have to confirm the kill and drive your dagger through their hearts. After they’re both killed, you will have to find the Champion at a Monastery on the river.

Champion location

The final combatant you’ll have to face is a Frankish champion. You can find them at the settlement in the east on the River Rhine called Ferrières. It will be a huge settlement, and you can expect to find plenty of resistance on your way to the top of it.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you find it, you’ll have to battle against the Frankish champion and defeat them in single combat. They will be wielding a pair of swords, and while they don’t have a lot of defenses, they can do quite a bit of damage in a short amount of time.

Upon defeating the champion, you’ll receive the sword.