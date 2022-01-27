Typically in Pokémon games, you had to visit a store to acquire all of the items you wanted to bring with you and use on your Pokémon during combat. Now, with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you have the chance to obtain a variety of materials from the wild and craft them yourself at a crafting bench at your Base Camp. Potions are items that you can craft and use to heal your Pokémon. In this guide, we cover how to craft potions in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Potion crafting is a fundamental practice that you want to fully understand to ensure you can keep your Pokémon battle-ready. A hurt Pokémon is vulnerable, which may put your character in danger while exploring the Hisui region. These are all of the items you need to find craft Potions.

Medicinal Leek

Oran Berry

You can find Medicinal Leeks in the wild. You want to look around locations with tall grass to find them. You’ll be able to interact with it in the wild, picking them up and adding them to your Satchel.

When looking for Oran Berries, you can earn them by completing requests in Jubilife Village or by purchasing them from the Guild Merchants. The Guild Merchants will require a monetary exchange, so you might find it more worthwhile to complete requests to earn them.

Once you have both of these items, return to Base Camp and go to your crafting bench. You’ll then be able to craft a Potion you can use on your Pokémon during and outside of combat.