Sonic has many moves that you will utilize as you progress through Sonic Frontiers. Each move has its purpose and, while some are used more than others, it is important to remember how to perform them all in case they are needed. The Drop Dash is a signature move in the Sonic franchise and it is one that many have been excited to see return in Frontiers. This guide will show you how to do a Drop Dash in Sonic Frontiers.

How to perform a Drop Dash in Sonic Frontiers

Sonic has access to a lot of different moves. So many that it is hard to keep track of sometimes so it is easy to forget about moves like the parry and the Drop Dash. Luckily, performing these actions is rather simple. To perform a Drop Dash, you need to start by jumping. Hit the jump button twice to perform a double jump. This will get you the height needed for the Drop Dash. Afterward, hold the jump button while in the air.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The jump button on PC is the Space Bar, on Xbox it is the A button, and on PlayStation it is the X button. Hold your respective button down while in the air and you will hear Sonic start to spin faster. There will also be a noticeable visual queue when you do this. Upon hitting the ground, Sonic will dash forward a short distance.

Just like with other moves like the parry, you won’t end up using this move a ton but it is useful for destroying boxes and other items across the different maps. The Drop Dash can also be used to hurt enemies or to escape from an unwelcome situation like when you are out of rings and need to avoid a battle.