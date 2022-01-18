How to earn stars in Nobody Saves the World

Much like Super Mario 64, Nobody Saves the World requires you to collect numerous stars to progress through the story. While the amount necessary starts small, it progressively increases as the game goes on, with two of the later dungeons requiring 65 stars each to access. Luckily, stars themselves are pretty easy to come by. You can earn stars by completing quests, many of which you can knock out rather quickly.

Every quest you complete will typically yield you one or two stars. You can view exactly how many stars completing a quest will earn you by checking out the quest menu and viewing the details of each quest.

While there are some multi-step quests in Nobody Saves the World, there are also plenty of smaller ones that you’ll likely complete through normal gameplay, namely your forms’ quests.

Each form has its own set of quests consisting of fairly simple tasks, such as eliminating a certain number of enemies with a specific attack, utilizing one form’s exclusive ability a certain number of times. Many of these quests can be completed in just a few minutes.

As such, you can run through quite a few of your forms’ quests rather quickly, making this one of the fastest ways to rack up stars. Additionally, completing these quests will also level up your forms and unlock new ones, allowing you to kill a few birds with one stone.

Screenshot by Gamepur

There are a few other ways to earn stars, but don’t expect to get many of them. You’ll make a couple of stars for every dungeon you clear, and as stated before, you can complete various multi-step quests to earn stars too. Alternatively, you can purchase stars from merchants found throughout the game for $500 each, but these are available in very short supply. Any of these methods are helpful if you only need one or two more stars to progress through the game, but we recommend building the bulk of your star bank by completing your forms’ quests.