How to evolve Bergmite into Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Bergmite has a new evolution in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. This time around, it can evolve into a Hisuian Avalugg form. The Hisuian Avalugg form is an Ice and Rock-type Pokémon, with some unique appearances to make it stand out from the traditional Ice-type Avalugg. In this guide, we’re going to detail how you evolve Bergmite into Hisuian Avalugg in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Unlike the other Hisuian Pokémon in Pokémon Legends, Bergmite does not have a special item or requirement that you need to meet. Instead, the only way to evolve it into its Hisuian form is to have it reach level 37. So long as it is level 37 and in your party, you’ll have the option to evolve it to become Hisuian Avalugg.

Our best recommendation is to find Bergmite in the wild and catch one. You can find them in the Alabaster Icelands, specifically the Avalugg’s Legacy and Arena’s Approach regions. You might also be able to find it in the Whiteout Valley, specifically in a cave to the east of this location. Then, when you have Bergmite in your party, you can choose to use it as your primary Pokémon to battle other wild Pokémon or have it gain group experience points.