How to evolve Burmy into Wormadam in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Burmy is one of the many Pokémon you can catch Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You can find them all over the game, namely in trees shaking in the Obsidian Fieldlands. When you catch the Pokémon it has two evolutions and making sure you get the correct evolution is important to fill out the rest of your Pokédex. In this guide, we’re going to cover what you need to do to evolve Burmy into Wormadam in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only way to evolve a Burmy into Wormadam is to make sure you have the correct gender. The female Burmy will become Wormadam, so you need to make sure you encounter the female version in the wild. You won’t know you’re about to battle the female one until you take your Pokémon and begin fighting it, so you’ll want to battle it regardless.

After catching Burmy, your next step is to level it up to reach level 20. The best way to level up your Burmy quickly is to take it with you in your party and battle wild Pokémon. You can use it as your primary Pokémon in battles or merely use it in the party. The other way is to feed it Rare Candy or give it EXP candy. When it reaches level 20, you’ll have the option to level it up, and the female Burmy will become Wormadam.