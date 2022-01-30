How to evolve Dusclops into Dusknoir in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Duskull line of Pokémon is one of our favorite spooky monster families in any Pokémon game. Starting out as a creepy skull in a robe, this Ghost-type only proceeds to get more terrifying as it grows and becomes more menacing. Once you get it to level 37, it can evolve into Dusclops. Here is how you can get that Dusclops to evolve into Dusknoir in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

To get your Dusclops to evolve into Dusknoir, you need to give it a Reaper Cloth. The only guaranteed way to get one is to talk to the lady at the Trading Post in Jubilife Village and purchase it for 1,400 Merit Points. Those points can be accumulated by turning in Satchels that you find in the wild. The more items in those Satchels, the more Merit Points you will get.

Additionally, you can potentially encounter a Reaper Cloth while riding Ursaluna in the wild. As you ride them, you can follow their signals to dig up rare items. There is no guarantee you will get a Reaper Cloth by digging around, but there is at least a chance, and you can gather a bunch of items doing this.

Finally, there is also a rare chance to find a Reaper Cloth on the ground when inside a space-time distortion.