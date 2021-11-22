How to evolve Golbat into Crobat in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are multiple Pokémon for you to find and add to your collection in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll want to be on the lookout for Zubat so you can evolve into Golbat. Eventually, you can evolve Golbat into Crobat. But there’s a particular requirement you need to meet for this to happen. In this guide, we’re going to detail how you evolve Golbat into Crobat in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

When you’re trying to evolve your Golbat into a Crobat, you need to increase your Golbat’s friendship. There are multiple ways you can do this in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You can use it in battle, make sure it wins and doesn’t faint, walk around with it outside of a Poké Ball, feed it Poffins it likes, and give it a massage from the Pokémon Massager in Veilstone City.

Even though you need to hit a level of friendship, it’s usually better to attempt to maximize this. You can check your Golbat’s happiness by using the Friendship Checker you receive from the Aroma Lady in Eterna City. When you reach the maximum, merely level up Golbat once, and it will evolve into Crobat shortly after this.