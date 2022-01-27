Hisuian Growlithe is one of many Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You’ll have the chance to find it across your many adventures in the game, and if you do, you can capture it. When you catch Hisuian Growlithe, you’ll have the opportunity to evolve into the Hisuian Arcanine. Similar to its standard form, you’ll need to meet a few requirements before it can evolve. In this guide, we cover how to evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The method has not changed too much at all for Pokémon Legends when it comes to Hisuian Growlithe. When you’re ready to evolve yours into Hisuian Arcanine, all you’ll need to do is make sure you have an available Fire Stone. The process is the same exact method you need to do for the traditional Growlithe.

You can find a Fire Stone through multiple methods. You can find them available at the Trading Post and exchange them in using Merit Points, or you can find them while riding Ursaluna, which can find treasure and dig them out. However, Ursaluna can only randomly find treasure, so it’s not as reliable as purchasing a Fire Stone from the Trading Outpost.

When you evolve Hisuian Growlithe into Hisuian Arcanine, it remains a Fire and Rock-type. Normally, Growlithe and Arcanine are only Fire-types, giving you a bit more options when using this Pokémon.