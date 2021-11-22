How to evolve Machoke into Machamp in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You’ll be running across multiple Pokémon during your travels in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These Pokémon can be found all over the Sinnoh region. Some of them have hidden evolution requirements that you need to meet to reach their final evolution, such as Machine evolving into Machamp. Here’s what you need to know about evolving Machoke into Machamp in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Machoke does not require an evolution item, move, or to reach a certain level of friendship. Instead, you need to trade it with another player. The best way to do this is by reaching out to a friend who is willing to help you and trade your Machoke to them. When the Machoke is transferred to the other player, it will become a Machamp. Make sure your friend is willing to trade the Machamp back to you. Alternatively, the other person could trade you a Machoke, and you’ll receive a Machamp.

Regardless of how you go about this, trading needs to happen for Machoke to evolve. Machamp is a Fighting-type Pokémon, and it’s built to do some heavy damage against your opponent. It’s weak to Flying and Psychic-type attacks, but it’s a solid fighter if you need a powerful combatant on your Pokémon team.