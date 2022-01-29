You can find several Pokémon as you explore Pokémon Legends: Arceus and many of these Pokémon have unique evolution requirements you’ll need to follow. How you evolve a Pokémon varies for nearly all of them, so knowing how to work is important to fill out your Pokédex. For example, Mime Jr. can evolve into Mr. Mime, but you need to make sure Mime Jr. is ready for it. In this guide, we’ll share how to evolve Mime Jr. into Mr. Mime in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only way your Mime Jr. can evolve into a Mr. Mime is if it learns mimic. It’s a Normal-type that can eventually learn, but you may need to level it up a bit. Mime Jr. will only learn the attack mimic when it reaches level 25 in Pokémon Legends, which is different from the previous games. The best way to level up Mime Jr. is to have it in your party to gain party experience or use it in battles against other Pokémon. Alternatively, you can always give it a Rare Candy or EXP Candy to increase its levels.

Once Mime Jr. hits level 25, it can learn mimic. You will need to swap it out for whatever moves it currently knows to make sure it has mimic as one of its four attacks. When this happens, you’ll be able to evolve Mime Jr. into Mr. Mime whenever you’re ready.