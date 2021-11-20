How to evolve Riolu into Lucario in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Lucario is one Pokémon that everyone wants to add to their party in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. But you’ll need to go out of your way if you want to obtain a Lucario. You’ll need to do this with a Rilou, Lucario’s started evolution. Here’s what you need to do to evolve Rilou into Lucario in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

For Riolu, once you hatch it when you receive the egg from Riley, all you need to do is take care of it and increase its friendship by at least one level. The best way to increase your friendship with Riolu is to take Riolu out and walk around with it. You can do this if you’ve visited Amity Park and walked around with another of your Pokémon.

After you’ve walked around for a minute or so, you’ll then need to evolve Riolu. It only takes one level of friendship and one experience level for Riolu to evolve into Lucario, so you can evolve it at a reasonably low level. If you want to increase the friendship Riolu receives, make sure it’s wearing the Soothe Bell item.

You’ll need to do this every time you hatch a Riolu egg and evolve it into a Lucario. The process is not complex, but knowing the exact way to do it is crucial.