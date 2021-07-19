How to farm Aeos Coins in Pokémon Unite

Pokémon Unite pits players against each other in MOBA battles, and as with most MOBA titles, there is an in-game currency that you can use. In this guide, we will show you how to farm that currency, known as Aeos Coins.

There are a number of ways that you can earn Aeos coins, although some of these will be one-time-only things that you can take advantage of when you start playing the game.

Complete daily challenges – this can net you around 1700 Aeos Coins a day

Take part in events

Play Pokémon Unite battles – the value of the Aesos Coin reward will vary depending on win/loss and personal performance.

Complete the tutorials

You will want Aeos Coins to unlock Unite Licenses. These licenses will then give you access to new Pokémon that you can use during your matches. The cost of the license will vary depending on the Pokémon, but they can be anywhere from 6000 to 10,000 Aeos Coins.

You can also use Aeos Coins to purchase items from the shop that will assist your Pokémon in battles. These items might give your Pokémon a stats boost, and can be purchased from the Aeos Shop before you start a new match.