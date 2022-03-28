How to farm experience and level up fast in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Leveling up is a critical part of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. When you reach level 40 on your character, the next step is to begin working on your Myth Rank, which requires the same experience you’ve already been earning. Reaching level 40 can take a bit of time, but there are a few ways for you to effectively farm experience in the game. Here’s what you need to know about farming experience and level up quickly in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

When you initially start the game, we recommend going out of your way to complete any and all of the side quests you can find. Many of them unlock as you progress through the story, but they’re integral in giving you a slight boost before moving on to the next chapter in the Wonderlands story. If you’re struggling with a boss or need a few more levels before entering the next area, the side quests are extremely helpful, and some of them unlock sections of the game you may have missed.

After you’ve completed all of the side quests, the main story and explored all of the game. The next step is to find a farming process that works for you. For us, we found that farming the Zomboss in Shattergrave Barrow was the best way to level up pretty fast. You can unlock this area by working your way through the main story, and it’s pretty early on in the game. After completing it once, you want to fast travel to Shattergrave Barrow – The Grave Nave fast travel, and then make your way through the dungeon.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you reach the end of the dungeon, the Zomboss will spawn, and you’ll need to fight against it. The boss will scale to your level, as does the experience you receive for completing it. Once you’ve defeated this boss, grab the loot it drops and drop out of the game into the main menu. Start your game again, return to the dungeon, and rerun it. This is one of the easier bosses to beat in Wonderlands, and we highly recommend farming it if you ever need levels or still need to reach level 40.

Later, the Chaos Dungeon will be an excellent farming method, especially when playing with friends. The Chaos Dungeon is the endgame content you can make more challenging by adding Chaos Levels to it, which places you and your party in a randomly generated dungeon for you to battle against hordes of enemies.

The method will vary based on your playstyle. Some players have also enjoyed finding Obelisks and completing those as a way to level, but we do recommend the Zomboss in Shattergrave Barrow.