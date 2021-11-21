How to find Ho-oh in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

There are multiple legendary Pokémon you can find in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. You’ll be able to encounter several Pokémon that you couldn’t find in the original Diamond and Pearl games, giving you an additional chance to add these rare Pokémon to your collection and complete your National PokéDex. Here’s what you need to know about finding Ho-On in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

You can encounter Ho-Oh alongside the other legendary Pokémon in Ramanas Park. You can access Ramanas Park once you reach the end of the game and unlock your National PokéDex, and you’ve completed the Sinnoh PokéDex.

Ramanas Park is a new location added to Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, where all of the legendary Pokémon were lumped together. Here, you’ll need to purchase a specific slate using Mysterious Shards. You can find Mysterious Shards by digging in the Grand Underground and playing the fossil digging minigame. You can find small and large Mysterious Shards. To increase your chances of a Mysterious Shard appearing in your fossil digging minigame, collect the Diglett and Dugtrio in the Grand Underground. We recommend having the meter close to 35 and 40 points.

When you’re ready, return to Ramanas Park to purchase the Rainbow Slate. This is the one for Ho-Oh. You’ll need at least three small Mysterious Shards or a large Mysterious Shard to purchase the slate. It’s important to note that Ho-Oh is a Brilliant Diamond exclusive Pokémon. Therefore, you do not have access to the Rainbow Slate if you have the Pokémon Shining Pearl version.