How to find Kyogre in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

You can find several legendary Pokémon that you usually wouldn’t be able to encounter in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl. These Pokémon were not in the original Pokémon Diamond and Pearl games, allowing you to battle and capture them in a new experience. You can find Kyogre this time around. Here’s what you need to know about finding Kyogre in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.

Similar to the other legendary Pokémon, you can find it in Ramanas Park. This location becomes available to you when you complete the game and obtain the National PokéDex. You can earn this when you’ve completed the Sinnoh PokéDex.

Before you can battle Kyogre, you’ll need to earn Mysterious Shards. You can earn these items by finding them in the Grand Underground through the fossil digging minigame. These are rare items, so to increase your chances of finding them while searching for fossils is to collect the Diglett and Dugtrio bonus. You’ll want to reach about 35 to 40 points for the best results. You can find small and large Mysterious Shards.

You’re going to need at least three Mysterious Shards or one large Mysterious Shards. Once you have those, return to Ramanas Park and purchase the Oceanic Slate to encounter Kyogre in Ramanas Park. Kyogre is available to players in both Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.