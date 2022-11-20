How to find Mr. Walksabout in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet – All locations

Before you can face Iono, the Electric-type specialist Gym Leader of Levincia, you’ll need to indulge her in a Gym Test: helping her livestream grow. The challenge: a bit of hide and seek with Mr. Walksabout, otherwise known as Director Clavell of the Uva Academy. Your task is simple. Iono will show you three areas around Levincia, and like a game of Where’s Waldo, you need to find Director Clavell somewhere in the image. This guide will show you where to find him in all three.

All Mr. Walksabout locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The images you’ll look at cover three progressively more complex scenes, and Clavell will be smaller in each. Your biggest clue to his location is his bright orange or purple jacket. It’s a little more distinct in Violet, given that few people wear purple, but in Scarlet, it’s still vibrant enough to stand out. Each image will have you guide a Rotom magnifying glass over Clavell’s location to confirm where you found Mr. Walksabout.

First Mr. Walksabout location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first scene is the main Levincia thoroughfare, and Clavell is relatively easy to find. Look to the right side of the screen to a pair of tables with large umbrellas above them. Mr. Walksabout sits someone hidden behind the left umbrella pole.

Second Mr. Walksabout location

Screenshot by Gamepur

You’ll face a Gym Trainer before you can look at the second scene, but once Iono opens up the search, you’ll be looking at another main street with the city Pokemon Center on the left side. Clavell has hidden as a member of the Center staff. He stands directly to the right of the TM Machine, where the clerk who heals your Pokemon usually stands.

Third Mr. Walksabout location

Screenshot by Gamepur

After beating another Gym Trainer, Iono will show you the Levincia battle arena, where two other Trainers and their Pokemon are duking it out. On the far right of the scene, you’ll see a boat in the water below the arena with a small, purple-jacketed figure sitting in it. Drag your Rotom magnifying glass over to him and press A to finish the Find Mr. Walksabout Levincia Gym Test.