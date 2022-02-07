Wordle answer 234 for today (February 8)

Each day brings a new challenge for Wordle players, where they have to guess the Word of the Day which is an English word with five alphabets. Players have six tries daily to figure out Wordle and after each guess, the alphabets will get colored based on how close you are to the correct answer.

A new Wordle becomes available at midnight local time and the daily answer is same for all the players across the world. Wordle 234 has become available and if you haven’t succeeded in figuring out today’s solution after constantly trying for hours, you can have a look at the answer below.

Wordle Puzzle Answers

Screenshot by Gamepur

Wordle 234 (February 8) — FRAME

You can also solve previous puzzles via the Wordle archives prepared by different websites and one of them is created by Devang Thakkar. We have also listed the answers for the past 10 puzzles if you wish to have more than one brainstorming sessions a day.

Wordle 233 (February 7) — ELDER

— ELDER Wordle 232 (February 6) — SKILL

— SKILL Wordle 231 (February 5) — ALOFT

— ALOFT Wordle 230 (February 4) — PLEAT

— PLEAT Wordle 229 (February 3) — SHARD

— SHARD Wordle 228 (February 2) — MOIST

— MOIST Wordle 227 (February 1) — THOSE

We will be updating this guide with daily answers as soon as a new Wordle gets available, so make sure to bookmark this page to get your handles on the daily solutions quickly.