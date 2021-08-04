How to find Snorlax and complete the Snorlax Dash request in New Pokemon Snap

Snorlax has traditionally been an annoying obstacle in Pokemon games, and in New Pokemon Snap, you’ll once again have to get this large, lumbering Pokemon to move. It isn’t acting as an obstacle, however — this is all for science. You will find Snorlax in the Secret Side Path course of Florio Nature Park, but finding it and completing the related Snorlax Dash will take a bit of extra work.

How to find Snorlax

Screenshot by Gamepur

After you’ve unlocked Side Path (Day), select it in the Research menu and start the course. You’ll reach the familiar scene of a Scorbunny and a Pichu interacting, but they’ll run away from a Dodrio. Your NEO-ONE pod will come to a stop during this scene, and as the three Pokemon exit to the left, turn in that direction — within the tall grass is an indicator of a split path for you to scan.

Screenshot by Gamepur

As you go through the tall grass, you’ll spot a sleeping Snorlax. Your pod will be driving over the Snorlax, and its head will be to your left.

How to complete the Snorlax Dash request

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you unlock the Snorlax Dash request, it will require you to get Snorlax to not only wake up, but also to run. To wake Snorlax up, begin spamming your melody with the R button — more importantly, throw fruit at its mouth when it opens up as it snores using the B button.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will have a limited amount of time before you leave Snorlax’s vicinity, so aim well and throw quickly. It should take three or four fruit in its mouth to wake it up. If you succeed, you’ll see it awaken and stand up before you leave the area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Go through the rest of the Side Path, and once you teleport out of it, you’ll be in the flower field at the end of the Park (Day) course. You’ll be able to spot Snorlax standing far away ahead in the field. To get its attention, start throwing Illumina Orbs at it with the Y button. Once an orb hits Snorlax, it will glow and sprint in your direction. Take a photo of the running Snorlax for a four-star picture that fulfills the request.