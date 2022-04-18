How to find the secret in Brood Lair in Back 4 Blood Tunnels of Terror

Finding Back 4 Blood’s secrets can be difficult, especially since they are hidden in dark areas and can be wrapped around many of the Ridden tendrils that have taken over the land. The new Ridden Hives in the Tunnels of Terror expansion have their own set of golden skull trophies for you to find. Here is where you can find the one located in Brood Lair.

Finding the golden skull trophy secret in Brood Lair is something you can actually notice right away, but you will need to move a little forward in the level before you can grab it. Once you leave the safe area, you can see it on top of a mound of tendrils out of reach if you look left.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The purpose of this level is to climb up the levels of tendrils until you reach the exit, so walk around the ground level until you find a door to a mining passage. When inside, look for a tunnel that allows you to climb up to the second level, and you can make your way out onto a bridge.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When on the bridge, make your way back over to the area where you saw the trophy earlier; it will be to the right of where you come out. You will have to jump across a couple of pillars to make your way to it. If you fall, just climb your way back up and try again.