How to fix Lost Ark not launching issues

Lost Ark is a Diablos-style MMO where you’ll be destroying dozens of enemies using a handful of abilities to smash through them. Because Lost Ark is an MMO, you can expect a handful of problems if your internet connection or the severs encounter issues. But what should you do if the game is not launching? There are a handful of things you can attempt to do. This guide details how to fix Lost Ark, not launch issues, and handle them best.

The first thing you’ll want to do is find the application in your Steam library and verify the files. You can do this by right-clicking the game in your Steam library, opening up properties, and going down to local files. Next, you’ll see an option to verify the integrity of game files. Select it, and there will be a short update to ensure all of the files for the game were downloaded correctly.

Next, we suggest updating your computer’s graphics card. You’ll be able to do that if you’re using an AMD or NVIDIA card. You’ll want to visit the official websites for both of those devices or do it directly from your computer. Any new graphics driver you need to download should be available to download and update on your side.

With the graphics drivers properly installed, the next step is to play the game as an administrator. You’ll want to find the game application on your desktop, right-click it, and choose to be an administrator while running it. You can also do this by right-clicking the launcher on your desktop, going to properties, and going to the compatibility tab to ensure you’re always administrator while playing the game.

If you’re still experiencing issues, we recommend uninstalling the game and going through the install process again. It will take a bit longer than verifying all of the game files, which is why we suggest doing it after you’ve checked to see if the files were installed correctly.

We recommend reaching out directly to the Lost Ark support team if you continue to encounter issues after reinstalling the game. You can submit a ticket with them, and hopefully, they can assist you with your problems to get your game running correctly.