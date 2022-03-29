How to fix or troubleshoot Error 326 in Elder Scrolls Online

Ascending Tide is just the tip of the iceberg for Elder Scrolls Online’s year-long adventure Legacy of the Bretons. The DLC was released on PC on March 14 and for consoles on March 29 but wasn’t without issues. Players who start up either the Xbox or PlayStation version may encounter a few known bugs. One, in particular, kicks players from ESO, leaving them unable to log back in. Here’s how to troubleshoot the problem.

How to fix Error 326

ZeniMax Online Studios is calling the issue Error 326. It boots players from the game and does not allow them to log back into their character, basically locking them out from being used. It can be frustrating to encounter but ZeniMax does have a fix for those who do experience it. For players who do find themselves booted from the game due to Error 326, you’ll have to file a ticket with ZeniMax. You can submit a ticket through the Support section on Elder Scrolls Online’s website.

You should see the following message. “The error message ‘Error 326 Character is currently locked’ indicates an issue with one or more of the characters on your account.” The message will then direct you to the official site and give you instructions on how to tell ZeniMax about the issue.

Other potential problems reported by players for Update 33 include:

The first time you log in after downloading the update, it may take longer than expected to load the game due to backend account updates relating to Account Wide Achievements. Once this completes, all future load times should return to normal.

Your map will occasionally display completed POIs (including World Bosses, Dolmens, and Delves) as incomplete.

For those who play in third-person view, your camera may briefly get changed to first-person.

ZeniMax is working on fixes in a future patch.