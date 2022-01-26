How to fix the Bad Network Request error on Discord

The Bad Network Request error that appears on Discord quickly disrupts any communication you might have had with someone over the network. You’ll see this error multiple times, and there are only a handful of ways you can handle this on your side. But, overall, it does boil down to Discord’s servers. This guide covers how to best fix and handle the Bad Network Request error on Discord.

When you receive the Bad Network Request error while on Discord, none of your messages can go through, and you won’t be able to read any messages your friends may have sent or are trying to send you. Unfortunately, all of this is on Discord’s side of things. You can verify it through the Discord server page to see the current status.

If the page displays that the Discord servers are up, you may want to quit, shut down, and restart your Discord application. This is an excellent way to ensure that things are okay on your end. An extra step for this is to restart your computer or whatever product you’re using with Discord.

More often than not, you may still encounter this error after a restart. The Bad Network Request typically means the servers on Discord are down, or your internet is experiencing trouble. We highly recommend checking the Discord twitter page to follow any updates provided by the Discord team. The error commonly occurs during an API outage, which means no messages can be sent or received on Discord.