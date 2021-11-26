How to fix the DCAT Resource Not Found bug in Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite was recently released, and players have already started to encounter bugs and errors. One of the errors is DCAT Resource Not Found, which causes blue screens of death (BSoD) in some cases. Although this error is mainly prevalent in PC, Xbox users have been facing the issue as well.

How to fix the DCAT Resource Not Found bug

343 Industries did release a hotfix which was intended to fix the issue. However, if you haven’t got the update or are still facing the issue, follow the below-mentioned steps:

Open the Steam application.

Open the Steam Library and right-click on Halo Infinite.

Select the Local Files tab option.

Once done, a new window will appear. Here, select the Verify Integrity of Game Files option.

If you are on any of the Xbox console or the Xbox Game Pass on a PC, simply restart your system and look for updates.

As mentioned before, 343 Industries rolled out an official hotfix, so make sure you have the latest version of the game installed. If the issue persists, try reinstalling the game or turning off the firewall if there is one. If nothing works, you contact Halo Support and raise a ticket regarding the issue.