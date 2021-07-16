How to get a shiny Sawk during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in Pokémon Go

When hunting down shiny Pokémon, it takes quite a bit of time, dedication, and patience to make it happen. In Pokémon Go, you can increase your chances by specifically looking for specific Pokémon when their shiny form initially releases or when they become available for a special event. For example, the shiny form of Sawk is debuting during Pokémon Go Fest 2021, giving players who purchased a ticket a chance to catch it. So how can you get a shiny Sawk during Pokémon Go Fest 2021?

Your best chance to catch a shiny Sawk will be during the first day of Pokémon Go Fest 2021, which will happen from July 17 to 18. On July 17, there will be several habitats rotating throughout the event’s active hours, from 10 AM to 6 Pm in your local time zone. Sawk will appear during habitat rotations, but it has the best chance of showing up during the Ocean Beach habitat.

The Ocean Beach habitat will be active at 12 PM and 4 PM during Pokémon Go Fest 2021, on July 18. When the habitat becomes active, the Pokémon will show up for an hour, and then the next habitat will start. For Sawk, you also want to make sure that you have an incense item activated on your character to give yourself the best chance of encountering it. Your chances of finding a shiny Sawk during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 are greatly increased, and you have the best chance of doing it on the first day. Your odds will decrease on the second day.

Following the event, Sawk’s shiny form will be available in Pokémon Go, and every player will have a one in 500 chance of encountering a shiny Sawk whenever they find one in the wild. Those are the standard rates for any normal shiny Pokémon to appear.