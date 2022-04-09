One of the first main quests you’ll be tasked with in Chrono Cross is tracking down Komodo Scales for your childhood friend, Leena. She’ll tell you where to go, and that she needs them for her necklace, sending you off to your first actual dungeon — Lizard Rock, located to the southwest of Arni Village. Tracking them down is a little tricky though, so here’s how to get and use Komodo Scales in Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition.

Once you arrive in Lizard Rock, you’ll occasionally spy these tiny colored lizards that flee at first sight of you. There are three of them total to track down, and they require a little bit of puzzle solving to catch:

First Komodo Dragon

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first one can be found on the first screen, near the middle of the map. The Komodo Dragon will flee inside a tunnel to the opposite side, and trying to chase it through the tunnel will lead to it despawning, requiring you to reset the map by exiting and re-entering. To prevent this, push the giant shell from the left to cover the hole the Dragon uses to escape, as shown in the screenshot above. Then, wrap around and approach the Dragon from the right, that way it tries to escape through the hole you blocked. Defeat it in battle and you’ll get the first of three Scales.

Second Komodo Dragon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head south from the first Dragon and make your way to the location in the screenshot. You will likely scare away the Dragon, and that’s fine for now. Head up the green plant stalk and defeat the two Beach Bum encounters — you will end up on the ledge overlooking the area you were in, and the Dragon will have respawned. You will need to time your jump to land directly on the Dragon and engage it in battle. If you miss, you will scare the Dragon away, but you can simply head back up to the ledge and try again. Defeat it in combat and you’ll have your second Scale.

Third Komodo Dragon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Head back up to the first screen and then head left. You will see the Dragon milling about, and when you approach it from the north, it will run away from you slowly. There is no puzzle or trick to catching this Dragon, simply chase after it and hug the corners to catch up. Be warned, this final Dragon will be a boss battle against the Mother Komodo. Once you defeat this last group, you’ll have collected all three Scales and can catch up to Leena on the beach by heading southwest and exiting into the World Map.