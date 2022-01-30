How to get Basculegion as a rideable Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Basculegion is one of the rideable Pokémon that you obtain that can help you traverse the Hisui Region. This water-type Pokémon barrels through the water like a hurricane and comes with many perks. Here is how you unlock Basculegion in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to unlock Basculegion

Screenshot by Gamepur

Unlike Ursaluna, you don’t have to battle Basculegion to get it to befriend you. Instead, you need to prepare its favorite food. Once you reach Iscan’s home in the Cobalt Coastlands, he will tell you that the meal is almost ready. It just needs one more ingredient; a Dark Pulse from a Dusclops. It’s up to you to capture the Dusclops.

Travel to the eastern shore of the Cobalt Coastlands to Deadwood Haunt and wait until nighttime. During the night, you will be able to find quite a few Dusclops in this area. Capture one and return to Iscan. A cutscene will occur that shows Dusclops adding the finishing touches to Basulegion’s meal. Afterward, head down to the coast of Ginkgo Landing and feed Basculegion its meal. This will cause Basulegion to befriend you and give you the Water Plate. After this, you will be able to summon it.

Basculegion abilities and how to summon

Screenshot by Gamepur

Like the other rideable Pokémon, Basculegion comes with a few abilities. To summon Basculegion, walk into the water and press the + button or the A button. Once Basculegion appears, use the B button to dash and the Y button to jump. You can press the Y button a second time to perform a double jump.

While riding on Basculegion, you can throw out your Pokémon to do battle and throw PokéBalls to catch Pokémon. The controls for doing this are the same as if you are on land. If you ready a PokéBall while Basculegion is in the air, time will slow down and you will have more time to aim. Use this to your advantage when trying to catch Pokémon.