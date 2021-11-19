How to get Drifloon in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Trainiers looking for a Ghost and Flying-type Pokémon in Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl might be interested in tracking down Drifloon. It won’t be easy, but can certainly be worth the effort.

Players who want a Drifloon will need to make their way to the Valley Windworks, just off Route 205 near Floaroma Town. When you first get here, Team Galactic will be up to no good, trying to take over the power plant so they have access to all the energy.

You will need to get rid of them if you want to catch a Drifloon, so make sure you defeat them in battle. Now, this is where it gets even more awkward. Drifloon will only appear on Fridays in your local time, and Drifloon will not appear on the same day that you drive Team Galactic out of town. So, if you are playing on the global launch, you’ll need to get rid of Team Galactic and then wait a week to try and get Drifloon.

The good news is that Drifloon will have a guaranteed location. The Friday after you get rid of Team Galactic, head for Valley Windworks and make your way to the entrance of the building. Here, you will find a Drifloon near the sign.

Image via The Pokémon Company

Make sure you actually capture it, not defeat it, because if you don’t get it this time you need to wait another week. That’s right, time travel by messing with the clock on your Switch is not going to work the way you think. You will simply need to wait a week until the next one shows up in the same spot.