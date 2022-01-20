How to get Gems in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel

Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel is now live, and in many ways, this new title is quite similar to its Speed Duel counterpart, Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Links. One similarity is the in-game currency, as both are simply called Gems. There are a number of ways one can obtain Gems in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and here’s what you need to know.

The simplest way to get Gems is by playing Ranked Duels, as well as completing offline Solo missions. Ranked Duels yield XP towards the season pass, as well as the Duel Pass, if purchased. Various Solo missions, which include the tutorials, also have Gems set as rewards.

Additionally, keep an eye out on the Lifetime and Limited-Time Missions, which can be found at the Main Menu. Many of these Missions have Gems set as rewards, so completing as many as possible should help you with your Gem quest.

Gems can also be purchased with real money. Master Duel will have sales on Gems from time to time, so if you are willing to spend some cash on virtual currency, that might be worth a look. But if you’re a free-to-play user, grinding missions and online duels are essentially the only ways towards getting Gems in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel.