How to get the Braveheart weapon in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin

If you’ve recently picked up Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, you’re probably aware of its pre-order bonuses. Anyone that pre-ordered the game received the Braveheart and Rebellion weapons, which are also early purchase bonuses that are redeemable until April 19 at 12 AM. Our guide details how to access the Braveheart.

First, you need access to the world map, which means you’ll have to run through the tutorial and receive the first proper story mission in order to redeem it. Once on the world map, you must first open the items menu. From here, open up another submenu by pressing the square button on a PlayStation controller or the “X” button on an Xbox controller.

You’ll know you’re on the right submenu if you’re given the option to open storage. Select this option, then tab over to the exclamation point icon with L1 on PlayStation or the left bumber on Xbox. You’ll see all your pre-order bonuses here. Once claimed from this submenu, they’re moved to your storage.

Now that you’ve claimed the Braveheart, access the battle settings menu from the world map as if you were going to edit your job loadouts normally. On the world map, everything from both the character’s inventory and storage locker shows up here. All storage locker items disappear from Jack’s accessible inventory while on a mission. Equipping the Braveheart on the world map, which is categorized as a standard sword, automatically transfers it to Jack’s main inventory.

The Braveheart weapon is capped at level 20. It won’t be very long before it becomes useless, so make use of it while you can in the early missions.