How to get the Datacard in Kachirho on Kashyyyk in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga takes you across the galaxy to many of the different locations featured in the mainline movies. This means exploring different planets and finding a wide variety of collectibles. One of the items you will be collecting throughout your adventures are the Datacards. There are 19 Datacards total and they can used to be purchase extras like stud multipliers and the universal translator. Here is where you can find the Datacard in Kachirho on Kashyyyk in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Head to the highest floor of the map and get outside the main tree

Screenshot by Gamepur

You will first arrive on Kashyyyk late into Episode III: Revenge of the Sith as Yoda goes to help the Wookies against the droid invasion. The Kachirho area is very vertical, with the main tree base of the Wookies having six different levels. Go inside the tree and follow the path up until you reach the highest level. Once here you will find three different winding paths. If you look at the map you can follow the path that will take you to the outside of the tree where the Datacard is stashed in the side of the tree.