How to get the Garchomp Kimono Set in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

You’ll have the chance to modify your character’s appearance in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. These outfits change your trainer’s look, making them stand out to the other characters you’ll encounter as you explore the Hisui Region. But some of these outfits are exclusive. This guide will cover how to get the Garchomp Kimono Set and where you get it in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The only way you can grab the Garchomp Kimono Set and add it to your outfit collection is to preorder Pokémon Legends: Arceus from Amazon. You will need to preorder the game from Amazon before January 27, 2022. If you miss this date, you will be unable to grab the Garchomp Kimono Set during your playthrough.

When you’re ready to receive the outfit, you can obtain it in-game while playing Pokémon Legends: Arceus. You’ll receive an email with the code, but the code is only valid until May 16, 2022. Make sure you download and play Pokémon Legends: Arceus before this date to receive your code.

Image via Amazon

The Garchomp Kimono Set will not offer any stat changes to your gameplay. It will purely be a cosmetic piece that you can place on your trainer as you explore the Hisui Region.