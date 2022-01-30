How to get Ursaluna as a rideable Pokemon in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

One of the new Pokémon you will come across is the Hisui Region is the powerful Ursaluna. This new Pokémon has the power to sense treasure in an area and dig it up. This gives you access to new items that you won’t be able to find otherwise and additional items for crafting. Here is how you get Ursaluna as a rideable Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

How to unlock Ursaluna

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to get Ursaluna until you have completed a few of the story missions and reached the Crimson Mirelands. Toward the end of the story in the Crimson Mirelands, you will be tasked with battling Ursaluna to get it out of its enraged state. Make sure to bring Pokémon that know fighting, grass, ice, or water-type moves since Ursaluna is weak to those. After the fight, Ursaluna can be summoned using your Celestica Flute just like Wyrdeer.

Riding on Ursaluna and finding treasure

Screenshot by Gamepur

To ride on Ursaluna, press left or right on the D-Pad. You will see the symbol for Wyrdeer change to Ursaluna. Just like Wyrdeer, press the + button to summon Ursaluna. Notice that Ursaluna can’t dash or jump as Wyrdeer can. Instead, you will see a pulse come out of Ursaluna’s snout. This pulse wave starts off small and green but grows larger and changes color as you get closer to treasure. Follow the pulsing until it gets uncontrollable and press the Y button when prompted to dig up treasure.