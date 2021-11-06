How to get villagers to leave your house in Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ 2.0.0 Update

There’s a lot to do in Animal Crossing New Horizons thanks to its 2.0.0 update. This update marks the last big, free content update for the game and Nintendo made sure to pack a lot in for players. Along with the return of the Roost, players are now able to build more inclines and bridges on their island, customize the outside of their house, and Gyroids which can be found on islands you travel to through Kapp’n’s boat tour.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Another feature that’s making its return in this update is that villagers can now visit your home. However, it’s random who will visit and when it’ll happen. While they’re there, they’ll take a look around your house, making comments on your furniture and even asking you to play games with them. They might even give you a gift for letting them come over.

If you want the villager to leave, the first way is to wait for them to say they’re about to head out. Of course, you can ask them to stay longer but there’s no added benefit to doing this besides being able to chat with them a bit longer about your home. After this, they’ll eventually leave without your input.