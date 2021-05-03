How to get water in Subnautica: Below Zero

One of the most pressing issues when you start playing Subnautica: Below Zero will be simple survival. You will need to instantly start getting water or you will run into problems. At first, players will need to farm the right kind of fish to get water.

The fish in question is the Bladderfish. This purple and pink fish can be found swimming around outside the pod, and is easy enough to grab with your hand. Swim up to it and interact with it to grab it. Just make sure you select and empty tile on the toolbar, or your next interaction will free the fish.

After you have the Bladderfish, return to the Pod and interact with the Fabricator. Under the food symbol you will find you have the option to make a Filtered Water using the Bladderfish. A filtered water will provide +25 H2O gauge. Filtered Water can also be found in crates that are spread throughout the game.

Later in the game, players will be able to make Large Filtered Water that gives +50 H2O. They will need a Water Filtration Machine to do this. The blueprint for the Water Filtration Machine can be canned in Omega Lab or Outpost Zero, and can then be crafted with the Habitat Building.

The Water Filtration Machine requires the following resources: