How to heal in Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars

You’ll face many challenges within Neptunia x Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars and undoubtedly, healing will be your salvation. There are multiple ways to refresh the girls to fighting fit shape.

First, you can buy consumables at the Market Street before you head out on missions. Provisions Pills grant you 20% of HP back, while Big Provisions Pills give you 40%. You can only keep 10 of each item, so keep that in mind. The rest of the stock will go to storage that you can access later.

To use an item during battle, press up on the D-Pad and select your needed pill by pressing the X button. You only have so many healing items, so try to spare them when you can for big boss battles.

A great way to conserve your health points is by switching characters in Neptunia X Senran Kagura: Ninja Wars. With this game, you can swap who’s playable mid-combo, creating a devastating sweep of attacks. While the second character is waiting in the reserves, their HP gradually goes back up to 50% capacity. Give them enough time to rest up and they’ll be ready to tackle what’s in front of them. You can switch characters by pressing down on the D-Pad at any time. It’s similar to a tag-team fighting game like the Marvel vs. Capcom series.

Lastly, you can find Access Points that may appear within dungeons. They’re green floating cubes with a light that is close to cracking the rocky surface. When interacted with, your progress is saved, and both your HP and stamina gauge will be fully healed. However, you can’t use it more than once so don’t try cheesing the game with the Access Point. Don’t try it.