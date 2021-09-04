How to Heal in Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous

Taking damage during a battle is inevitable, but there are a few different ways you can heal characters in Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous

During Battle

One of the easier ways to gain back Hit Points in the heat of battle is to have the healer focused member in the party cast a spell. Whether Turn Based mode or Real Time Combat mode is selected, the player can select a healing spell from that character’s attack menu. Although effective, there is a casting limit for each spell and the healer can only heal party members one at a time. True to the RPG healing mechanic, there are a few different variations of healing spells available, depending on the level of the player’s character. The higher the level of the healing character is, the more hit points a spell will restore. Having healing potions stocked are also an effective way to heal during battle or after battle. You will be able to access those in your inventory menu, then placing them from the shared stash menu into each characters bag.

Image via Gamepur

After Battle

The quickest and most efficient way to gain back your entire parties HP all at once is to have them rest. The player can do this by either finding a place to sleep (like a tent), or by pressing the R button. This will have the player place a camp somewhere on your screen. While the party members are selected, Right Mouse Click on the makeshift camp and it will give the player the option to begin resting the entire party, as well as a recommended resting time. Resting allows the party members to not only recover hit points, but also help cure the negative effects that a spell has on a party member.