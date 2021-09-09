How to heal teammates in Super Animal Royale

Super Animal Royale will leave you and your teammates scarred from incoming bullets and swings from melee weapons. In your party, your cute animal buddies will have dwindling health and you’ll need to save them. But, it’s fairly hard to actually heal teammates without the proper tool at hand. Here’s how to do it.

In order to accomplish this simple act of healing teammates, you must be bestowed upon the Dogna’s Dart Gun. It’s a weapon in the game that can deal poison damage to enemies but will give heals to teammates at the same time. According to the Super Animal Royale Fandom wiki, it heals 6 damage every 0.6 seconds at four ticks. It is only a mid-range weapon, so make sure that your allies are close to you when you heal them. You can also heal yourself with the juice you collect throughout the map.

It is available to all players and can be picked up on the map. You can equip extra colors based on the number of kills you get with the weapon or you can purchase the Skunk Dart Gun from the S.A.W Shop for 200 tickets.

The standard Dogna’s Dart Gun looks like a long black weapon with red and green buttons and wires to the side of it. It almost looks like a sniper rifle. It has a grey tip and handle.