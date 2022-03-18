MP is a valuable resource in Stranger of Paradise — extremely valuable. You start off every stage with two bars, and most abilities require one or two of those bars to activate. You regain MP when attacking, but at only two bars, it can feel extremely limiting. Thankfully, there is a way to extend your MP bar — but it requires decent reaction times and good play. Here’s how to increase your maximum MP in Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

There are two ways to increase or extend your MP bar. The first, and easiest, is via Soul Burst. When you reduce an enemies Break Gauge (the yellow meter under their health bar) to zero, they enter a dazed state and can be Soul Bursted. Doing so plays a finisher animation, and grants you and everyone on your team MP, as well as extending your MP meter slightly.

The second way is to parry attacks. Any unnamed, purple, or orange attack can be parried, and doing so will extend your MP bar ever so slightly. You must parry the entire attack, or at least not get damaged at all to gain the MP bonus. If an attack has three hits, and you parry two but get hit by the third, you will miss out on the bonus. Parrying requires good timing and game knowledge, as well as no short amount of practice, but it can grant you massive MP bars by the time you get to the boss room. Keep in mind that every time you get your Break Gauge broken, you will lose maximum MP.