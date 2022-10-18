It comes as no surprise that you have skills that you can increase in A Plague Tale: Requiem. These skills, once unlocked, increase your stealth, combat, and alchemy capabilities to make Amicia even more of a threat. This game works differently from most and, instead of giving you skill points, lets you increase your skills by performing specific actions. This guide will show you how to increase your skills in A Plague Tale: Requiem.

What skills are in A Plague Tale: Requiem?

There are three skill trees in A Plague Tale: Requiem; Prudence, Aggressive, and Opportunism. Each of these skill trees focuses on a different type of gameplay. Prudence is the stealth tree, Aggressive is the combat tree, and Opportunism is the alchemy tree. Each of these skill trees has four skills that you can unlock as you progress through the game for a total of 12.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Prudence skills focus on increasing your stealth capabilities, by increasing this skill tree you will gain the following skills:

Light Footstep – Amicia makes less noise when moving near enemies.

Amicia makes less noise when moving near enemies. Nimbleness – Amicia moves faster while crouching.

Amicia moves faster while crouching. Throwing Stance – Amicia can throw items farther.

Amicia can throw items farther. Armor Piercer – Amicia can backstab enemies with a knife.

The Aggressive skill tree focuses on all things combat related. By increasing this skill tree, you will gain the following:

Grappler – Amicia can now push enemies into fire and rats when engaging in combat to kill them instantly.

Amicia can now push enemies into fire and rats when engaging in combat to kill them instantly. Recovery – Amicia is able to stand up faster after getting knocked down.

Amicia is able to stand up faster after getting knocked down. Vital Points – Amicia can stangle enemies with her sling faster and quieter.

Amicia can stangle enemies with her sling faster and quieter. Quick Fingers – Amicia reloads and uses her weapons faster.

The final skill tree, Opportunism, focuses on your alchemy skills. By increasing this skill tree, you gain the following abilities:

Alchemy Knowledge – Amicia can craft alchemical ammo faster.

Amicia can craft alchemical ammo faster. Nothing Lost – Amicia has a chance to save materials when crafting alchemical ammo.

Amicia has a chance to save materials when crafting alchemical ammo. Material Division – Amicia gains pieces whenever she crafts alchemical ammo.

Amicia gains pieces whenever she crafts alchemical ammo. Pure Product – Amicia crafts an additional alchemical ammo with the same resources.

How to increase your skills in A Plague Tale: Requiem

Screenshot by Gamepur

Since there are no skill points in A Plague Tale: Requiem, you will be increasing your skills by performing actions around the environment. The bar for each of the three skill trees will increase as you perform actions related to the skill.

Prudence – This skill tree is increased by sneaking around enemies without getting spotted and killing them without being seen.

This skill tree is increased by sneaking around enemies without getting spotted and killing them without being seen. Aggressive – This skill tree is increased by performing aggressive actions like attacking enemies, hitting enemies with your sling, and performing counters.

This skill tree is increased by performing aggressive actions like attacking enemies, hitting enemies with your sling, and performing counters. Opportunism – This skill tree is increased by crafting alchemical ammo and using it in the field to give yourself an advantage.

Make sure to use a mix of the different skill trees to further your progression in all three since all of them offer valuable skills to help you in the game.